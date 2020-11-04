Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $87.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eastman Chemical’s adjusted earnings and sales for the third quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is expected to gain from cost-cutting and productivity actions, synergies of strategic acquisitions, innovation and efforts to reduce debt. It is taking a more aggressive approach to manage costs this year and keep its manufacturing costs under control. The company is also focused on growing new business revenues leveraging its innovation-driven growth model. However, weak demand in certain markets including transportation and textile due to the pandemic is expected to continue to weigh on Eastman Chemical’s volumes in the fourth quarter. The Chemical Intermediates unit also faces headwind from weaker product spreads. The company also faces challenges in the fiber business due to a weak acetate tow market.”

EMN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

EMN stock opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.83. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after buying an additional 531,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,746,000 after acquiring an additional 527,002 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 99.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,246,000 after purchasing an additional 423,456 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 23.7% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,036,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,157,000 after purchasing an additional 198,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $14,468,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

