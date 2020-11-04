Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Rating Reiterated by 140166

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at 140166 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. 140166’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

SMCI stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $33.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%.

In other news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,162,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 868,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,927,000 after purchasing an additional 31,164 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,960,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $4,638,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

