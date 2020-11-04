NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.10 ($34.24).

NOEJ opened at €27.76 ($32.66) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.23. NORMA Group SE has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 52-week high of €42.06 ($49.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.50 million and a PE ratio of 129.12.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

