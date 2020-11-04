NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.10 ($34.24).

NOEJ opened at €27.76 ($32.66) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.23. NORMA Group SE has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 52-week high of €42.06 ($49.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.50 million and a PE ratio of 129.12.

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

