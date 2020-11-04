Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank OZK’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2020 results were aided by higher revenues, partly offset by a rise in costs. Improving loan balances along with the company’s strategic growth initiatives are expected to continue to support revenue growth in the upcoming quarters. While margins are expected to remain under pressure in the near term due to the near-zero interest rate environment and elevated operating expenses mainly due to inorganic growth efforts are likely to hurt bottom-line growth to an extent in the quarters ahead, the company's solid balance sheet position will support financials. Moreover, the bank's steady capital deployment activities enhance shareholder value.”

Get Bank OZK alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OZK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank OZK from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank OZK from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 109.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,522,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,671,000 after buying an additional 1,837,160 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 106.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,193,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,005,000 after acquiring an additional 614,895 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,876,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,041,000 after acquiring an additional 402,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,911,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 386,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $8,440,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank OZK (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.