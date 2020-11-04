Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallia, Inc. provides a Software-as-a-Service platform primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and internationally. The company’s platform offers learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience and Product Experience product suites. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance and automotive companies, as well as banks and companies in retail, technology and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.91.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.23. Medallia has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Borge Hald sold 112,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $4,502,778.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,449,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,058,000.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 127,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $5,097,724.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,640,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,695,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,003,208 shares of company stock worth $33,721,414.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Medallia by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Medallia by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,233,000 after acquiring an additional 529,604 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Medallia by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medallia in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

