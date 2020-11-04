Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $98.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Marriott have underperformed the industry so far this year, continuous focus on expansion initiatives and digital innovation is likely to benefit the company going forward. Also, increased focus on the company’s loyalty program Marriott Bonvoy, bode well. Meanwhile, the company has bolstered its liquidity to manage the coronavirus pandemic. However, dismal RevPAR and occupancy rates on account of coronavirus pandemic, remains a concern. Although the company is witnessing steady recovery in the U.S. and China markets, RevPAR and occupancy rate are still well below the pre-pandemic era. Owing to the uncertainty of the crisis, the company has also withdrawn its 2020 guidance. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2020 have moved down over the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stocks growth potential.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.74.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.70.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 24.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,284,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $2,351,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

