Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €66.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €66.50 ($78.24) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Brenntag AG (BNR.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €55.44 ($65.22).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €57.44 ($67.58) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €55.22 and a 200-day moving average of €50.02. Brenntag AG has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

