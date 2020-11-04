Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €66.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €66.50 ($78.24) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Independent Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Brenntag AG (BNR.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €55.44 ($65.22).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €57.44 ($67.58) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €55.22 and a 200-day moving average of €50.02. Brenntag AG has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

