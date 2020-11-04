Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Hold

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.12.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.38. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 50.16%. Research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the period.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.