Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $264.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -528.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $181.90 and a 12 month high of $288.80.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $68,194.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,876.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $275,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,465.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,241 shares of company stock worth $2,362,229. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,214,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 166,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 493.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,716,000 after purchasing an additional 90,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

