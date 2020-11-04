$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 26.20%.

BWB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $322.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $13.90.

In other news, Director David B. Juran acquired 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $44,605.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,251,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,117,065.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Juran acquired 43,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $414,093.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251,763 shares in the company, valued at $11,904,266.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 68,574 shares of company stock valued at $657,170 in the last ninety days. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 59,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

