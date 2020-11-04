Zacks: Analysts Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. US Foods posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 118.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. US Foods has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.56 and a beta of 1.47.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

