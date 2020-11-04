Zacks: Analysts Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. US Foods posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 118.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. US Foods has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.56 and a beta of 1.47.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Earnings History and Estimates for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

