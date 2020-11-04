Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) President Howard W. Smith III Sells 9,111 Shares of Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $574,448.55. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 181,568 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WD opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average is $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 48.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth about $2,917,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.