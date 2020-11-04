Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) VP Dale T. Brinkman Sells 12,557 Shares

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $627,724.43.

Shares of WOR opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Worthington Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

