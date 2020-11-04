CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Ken Vroman Sells 4,541 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CME opened at $153.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.05. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,567,000 after acquiring an additional 637,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CME Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,768,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,053,000 after purchasing an additional 133,177 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,706,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,935,000 after buying an additional 137,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,984,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,517,000 after purchasing an additional 66,440 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CME Group from $181.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.29.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

