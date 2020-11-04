Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $700,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 313,482 shares in the company, valued at $62,749,691.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Littelfuse alerts:

On Thursday, October 22nd, Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Nathan Zommer sold 4,000 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $752,000.00.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $206.59 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $204.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.10 and its 200-day moving average is $171.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.