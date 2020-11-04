Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood Sells 10,698 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $783,842.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,241.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.58. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 410.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 73,690 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 55.3% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 4,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

