Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) CFO James C. Iv Mabry Buys 28,000 Shares

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) CFO James C. Iv Mabry bought 28,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
RNST opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.40.
Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on RNST. DA Davidson cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.
About Renasant
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
