Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) CFO James C. Iv Mabry Buys 28,000 Shares

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) CFO James C. Iv Mabry bought 28,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RNST opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Renasant by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 58,752 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter worth $70,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 17.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,019,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 153,349 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RNST. DA Davidson cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

