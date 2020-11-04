Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Insider Cameron Turtle Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) insider Cameron Turtle sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ EIDX opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.57 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $76.94.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 513.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.26 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eidos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

