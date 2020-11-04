Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director John A. Fallon Sells 4,000 Shares

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $223.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.81 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $255.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insulet from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 168.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

