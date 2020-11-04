Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall Sells 8,000 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $908,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,849,011.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $115.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.19. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,658 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,435,000 after purchasing an additional 49,683 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 63.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after buying an additional 31,784 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 28.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,933 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,253 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

