Ann Lewnes Sells 2,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ann Lewnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $454.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

