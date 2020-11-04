NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) (TSE:NG) Director Kalidas Madhavpeddi Sells 69,938 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Director Kalidas Madhavpeddi sold 69,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total transaction of C$969,340.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,404 shares in the company, valued at C$1,114,399.44.

TSE NG opened at C$14.38 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$6.40 and a 1-year high of C$18.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.66. The company has a current ratio of 63.25, a quick ratio of 40.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.95.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

