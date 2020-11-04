James F. Arra Sells 15,000 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,511,426.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of RAMP opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $67.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.71 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RAMP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. 140166 boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in LiveRamp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,627,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth $15,458,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in LiveRamp by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

