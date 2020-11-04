MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Major Shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
MX opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91.
MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $124.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 251.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,115,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $11,800,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $11,135,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 5.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 509,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.
