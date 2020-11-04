MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Major Shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MX opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $124.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 251.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MX. ValuEngine raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Vertical Group started coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,115,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $11,800,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $11,135,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 5.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 509,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

