Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Bancorporation National Zions Sells 15,086 Shares

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $995,977.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 637,252 shares in the company, valued at $42,071,377.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 26th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $683,600.00.
  • On Friday, October 23rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $693,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 21st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 18,722 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $1,295,000.74.
  • On Monday, October 19th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 7,086 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $490,563.78.
  • On Thursday, October 15th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 14,600 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $989,588.00.
  • On Friday, October 9th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,500 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00.
  • On Tuesday, October 6th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $680,200.00.
  • On Monday, September 14th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 2,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $137,000.00.
  • On Thursday, September 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,040 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $75,587.20.
  • On Tuesday, September 1st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 8,190 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $565,519.50.

AGM stock opened at $65.61 on Wednesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $704.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.58.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $59.62 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 516.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

