Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at $140,321,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $221.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $222.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Generac from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 4,092.1% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,923,000 after buying an additional 9,309,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Generac by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after acquiring an additional 668,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,019,000 after acquiring an additional 332,152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $25,203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 280.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,523,000 after purchasing an additional 154,262 shares in the last quarter.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

