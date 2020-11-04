Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer David Smith Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.10, for a total transaction of C$1,071,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,706,095.70.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$108.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.27. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$43.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion and a PE ratio of 52.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$106.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$96.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.466 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

