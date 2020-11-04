Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Michael L. Kubacki Sells 21,877 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,126,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LKFN opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 32.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 17.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,998,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 188,772 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 9.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 422,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,707,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.