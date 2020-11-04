Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Kevin A. Denuccio Sells 50,000 Shares

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CALX opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Calix during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Calix in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Calix in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

