Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani Sells 14,733 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $1,468,290.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,474.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Janesh Moorjani also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 1st, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $1,655,547.21.
  • On Tuesday, September 1st, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $1,624,460.58.
  • On Thursday, August 6th, Janesh Moorjani sold 165,791 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total transaction of $15,647,354.58.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $99.98 on Wednesday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Elastic by 71.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

