Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani Sells 14,733 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $1,468,290.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,474.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Janesh Moorjani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $1,655,547.21.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $1,624,460.58.

On Thursday, August 6th, Janesh Moorjani sold 165,791 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total transaction of $15,647,354.58.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $99.98 on Wednesday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Elastic by 71.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

