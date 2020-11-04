Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Benito Masi Sells 43,628 Shares

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 43,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.21, for a total value of C$1,230,571.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,864,068.29.

TSE GIL opened at C$29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.68. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 1-year low of C$13.64 and a 1-year high of C$39.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

