Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CFO Frank M. Svoboda Sells 20,000 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $1,698,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GL opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.95.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 26.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 1,151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GL. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

