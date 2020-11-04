A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Paul W. Jones Sells 32,069 Shares

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Paul W. Jones sold 32,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $1,684,584.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,099,036.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AOS opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 85.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

