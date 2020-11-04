Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) CEO Michael Dennis Casey Sells 20,000 Shares

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $1,632,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $112.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.73.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.52 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at about $30,124,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 348.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,969,000 after buying an additional 346,336 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 832,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after buying an additional 199,642 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 829.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,287,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Carter’s by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 310,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,037,000 after acquiring an additional 162,240 shares during the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

