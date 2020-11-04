Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) VP Thomas A. Hassfurther Sells 10,000 Shares

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,715,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PKG opened at $123.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.95 and a 200-day moving average of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $123.99.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

