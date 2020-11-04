CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CFO Michael Brian Bell Sells 32,574 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $1,568,438.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $55.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.74.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CareDx by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,163,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CareDx by 15.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in CareDx by 4.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 77,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter valued at $333,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

