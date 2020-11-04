CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CFO Michael Brian Bell Sells 32,574 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $1,568,438.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $55.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.74.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on CDNA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.
CareDx Company Profile
CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.
