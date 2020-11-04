Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Buys 60,000 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $1,599,600.00.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,224 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $31,322.16.

On Friday, September 4th, Bryant R. Riley acquired 2,282 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $59,811.22.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Bryant R. Riley bought 15,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $407,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $533,400.00.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $708.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 607.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 512.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

