Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FME. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €83.91 ($98.72).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) stock opened at €66.08 ($77.74) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12 month high of €81.10 ($95.41). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €70.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

