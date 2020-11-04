Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.30 ($90.94) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €73.32 ($86.26).

Get Scout24 AG (G24.F) alerts:

ETR:G24 opened at €69.60 ($81.88) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €74.49 and a 200 day moving average of €70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14. Scout24 AG has a 1-year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 1-year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 17.69.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 AG (G24.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 AG (G24.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.