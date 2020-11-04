Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) General Counsel Suzette M. Long Sells 3,687 Shares

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $571,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CAT opened at $167.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.49. The company has a market capitalization of $90.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Cfra raised shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,625,000 after purchasing an additional 190,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after buying an additional 833,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after buying an additional 1,987,177 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,175,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,219,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

