Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $556,285.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 2nd, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $143,137.64.
  • On Monday, October 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total transaction of $181,948.28.
  • On Tuesday, September 8th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $171,093.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 1st, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total transaction of $137,971.12.
  • On Wednesday, August 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 2,738 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total transaction of $483,530.80.

AYX opened at $128.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.05.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,471 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 264.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 268,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,042,000 after purchasing an additional 194,541 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 73.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 190,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 33.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,712,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: What are no-load funds?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Caterpillar Inc. General Counsel Suzette M. Long Sells 3,687 Shares
Caterpillar Inc. General Counsel Suzette M. Long Sells 3,687 Shares
Alteryx, Inc. CRO Robert Scott Jones Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock
Alteryx, Inc. CRO Robert Scott Jones Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock
Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Major Shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock
Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Major Shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock
Barnes & Noble Education Inc Major Shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge Sells 232,828 Shares
Barnes & Noble Education Inc Major Shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge Sells 232,828 Shares
Textron Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share
Textron Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report