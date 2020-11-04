Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $556,285.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $143,137.64.

On Monday, October 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total transaction of $181,948.28.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $171,093.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total transaction of $137,971.12.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 2,738 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total transaction of $483,530.80.

AYX opened at $128.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.05.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,471 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 264.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 268,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,042,000 after purchasing an additional 194,541 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 73.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 190,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 33.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,712,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

