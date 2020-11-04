Insider Selling: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pad Chivukula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $428,300.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $451,600.00.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 2.85. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $66.24.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 89.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after acquiring an additional 727,354 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,747,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,072,000 after purchasing an additional 577,007 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 205.3% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,392,000 after buying an additional 537,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,550,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

ARCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

