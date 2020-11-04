Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) Major Shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) major shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tenzing Acquisition stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81. Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Get Tenzing Acquisition alerts:

Tenzing Acquisition (NASDAQ:TZAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily operates in India.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenzing Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenzing Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.