Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) Major Shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge Sells 232,828 Shares

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) major shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge sold 232,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $535,504.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter valued at $316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 25,782 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,616 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 79,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Caterpillar Inc. General Counsel Suzette M. Long Sells 3,687 Shares
Caterpillar Inc. General Counsel Suzette M. Long Sells 3,687 Shares
Alteryx, Inc. CRO Robert Scott Jones Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock
Alteryx, Inc. CRO Robert Scott Jones Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock
Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Major Shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock
Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Major Shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock
Barnes & Noble Education Inc Major Shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge Sells 232,828 Shares
Barnes & Noble Education Inc Major Shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge Sells 232,828 Shares
Textron Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share
Textron Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report