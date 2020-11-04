Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) Major Shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge Sells 232,828 Shares

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) major shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge sold 232,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $535,504.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter valued at $316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 25,782 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,616 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 79,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

