Textron Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Textron in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Vertical Research raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

TXT opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,969,745.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,922 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,177.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $891,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Textron by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1,303.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,466 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 19.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Textron by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

