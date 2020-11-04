Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$166.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.80 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

TSE FSZ opened at C$9.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -107.17. Fiera Capital Co. has a 12-month low of C$4.77 and a 12-month high of C$13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13.

In other Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) news, insider Fiera Capital Corporation (formerly Fiera Sceptre Inc.) purchased 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.70 per share, with a total value of C$178,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$178,690. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,385 shares of company stock valued at $295,659.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

