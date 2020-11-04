Research Analysts Set Expectations for Match Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Match Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $121.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Match Group has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 528.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,799 shares of company stock worth $22,181,023 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

