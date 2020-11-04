FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note issued on Saturday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.76.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RUTH. BidaskClub lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.65.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $398.12 million, a P/E ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 123,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

