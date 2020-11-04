DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) Given a €34.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.18 ($42.57).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) alerts:

ETR:DWS opened at €31.46 ($37.01) on Tuesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a one year high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 14.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €30.14 and a 200-day moving average of €31.36.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.