Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €48.22 ($56.73).

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) stock opened at €35.40 ($41.65) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 52-week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 52-week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of €36.82 and a 200 day moving average of €36.83.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

